Disney+ Is Available For Just $5 a Month Right Now

Ewan McGregor returning as Obi-Wan Kenobi. The Mandalorian. A show about Loki with Tom Hiddleston. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. It's all part of the initial plan for Disney's new streaming service, Disney+. It's slated to launch on November 12, and pre-orders have already started.
Earlier in the summer, Disney Fan Club members were offers a pre-order package deal for about $4 per month. Now, there's a new package being offering, reports the Orlando Sentinel, that shaves around $40 off the list price and gives you three years of Disney+ for less than $5 per month or $169.99 in total. That bundle won't include Hulu and ESPN+, which can be purchased with Disney+ for $13 a month when the site launches.
The site says the deal is only available for a limited time. It is also limited to Founders Circle members, but Gizmodo reports that its writer, a non-member, was able to get the discount at founders.disneyplus.com with the code "PARKSPASS3YEARS."
Getting a streaming service for $5 a month is a good deal considering Netflix streaming packages range from $9 to $16, which is higher than Disney+ prices even without a discount. It's not totally clear yet how many original shows and other options will be on the service, but Disney has access to Disney titles as well as Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. That ought to be pretty alluring, especially as those titles start to potentially disappear from other platforms. Also, it has Werner Herzog in a Star Wars show, which isn't something any other service can say.
