Disney's New Global Travel Package Grants You Access to All 12 Parks Around the World
The 24-day package is priced at $110,000 per person.
Disney has continued to increase its already expensive ticket fares. Stop reading now if you're one of the many fans with complaints on the subject. The amusement park giant has released an exclusive "bucket list adventure" package, and it's the most expensive yet.
The Disney Parks Around the World: A Private Jet Adventure experience is $110,000 and will take you to all 12 Disney parks across the globe, Deadline reports. Not only is the cost well over the median household income in the US, but it's priced per person. You're either going it alone or dropping $220,000 for the 24-day tour.
The package includes private jet travel to all 12 parks, a tour of the Lucasfilm Campus, Walt Disney Studios, and additional stops around the world at wonders like the Taj Mahal, the Pyramids of Giza, and the Eiffel Tower.
Guests must be 12 years or older, and there isn't a children's discount. According to the outlet, the private jet is a "VIP-configured" Boeing 757 with an in-flight chef, three staff members, and even a physician. Most meals are included in that $110,000 ticket price, as they should be. Adventure guides, Disney VIPs, Imagineers, cultural experts, and surprise guests host the tour.
There are 75 available slots for the trip, which will run between July 9 and August 1, 2023. Booking opens next week but does not include airfare to and from the departure and return cities. Guests will stay at luxurious Disney properties along the way, including the Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel, and more.