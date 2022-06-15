Disney's New Global Travel Package Grants You Access to All 12 Parks Around the World

Disney has continued to increase its already expensive ticket fares. Stop reading now if you're one of the many fans with complaints on the subject. The amusement park giant has released an exclusive "bucket list adventure" package, and it's the most expensive yet.

The Disney Parks Around the World: A Private Jet Adventure experience is $110,000 and will take you to all 12 Disney parks across the globe, Deadline reports. Not only is the cost well over the median household income in the US, but it's priced per person. You're either going it alone or dropping $220,000 for the 24-day tour.

The package includes private jet travel to all 12 parks, a tour of the Lucasfilm Campus, Walt Disney Studios, and additional stops around the world at wonders like the Taj Mahal, the Pyramids of Giza, and the Eiffel Tower.