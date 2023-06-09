Disney Just Relaunched Its $115,000 Private Jet Tour of the World

If the idea of dropping one person's upper-middle class salary on a Disney park tour sounds appealing to you, then by all means—I'll lead the way and tell you everything you need to know about Disney's relaunched world tour experience, dubbed "Disney Parks Around the World – A Private Jet Adventure." (I won't, however, partake in the trip per se due to financial reasons).

But if you decide to hop on this private jet you should definitely go have fun—and who am I to judge how you spend your travel money! To be fair, price aside—which can seem pretty steep to some of us—the trip (which was also offered last year) does bring you around the world for 24 days surrounded by Disney-branded luxury.

For one, it's sort of an elite experience. The private jet, which is a VIP-configured Boeing 757, only seats 75 people, so you won't have to worry about an incredibly large travel group. Plus, you get to travel the world. The itinerary includes stops in 12 Disney parks, and you'll be staying at nine different hotels and accommodations in some of the world's most iconic cities, such as Tokyo and Paris.

And it's not like you'll only be hopping from Disney park to Disney park. The trip also brings you to some of the world's most iconic landmarks, and those visits are (thankfully) also included in the ticket price. Disney fans can expect to get up close and personal with the majestic Pyramids of Giza in Egypt, climb up the Eiffel Tower in Paris, and even wonder at the sheer beauty of the Taj Mahal in India.

To all those that, due to the hefty price tag, expect a proper VIP treatment…Well, you're right. And you shall get it, according to Disney. For the whole trip, guests will travel with an in-flight chef as well as an in-flight physician, and the itinerary also includes perks such as VIP studio tours, reserved seating, exclusive behind-the-scenes tours, and early park access.

You will, however, make your own arrangements and shell out a few extra bucks to get on the trip and back home once you're back. Transfer to the departing airport in California is not included, and neither is that from the return airport, which is located in Florida. And it's better if you travel in couples—the $115,000 fare is based on two passengers sharing double occupancy rooms, while solo travelers will have to pay an additional supplement of roughly $11,500.

The private jet will fly twice next summer, meaning there will be two trips available for guests to join with a total of 150 seats combined. The first one departs on June 16, 2024, while the other on July 28, 2024.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on June 19. For more information and to snag your tickets, you can visit this website.