Disney's Replacing FastPass with a New Paid Service Called Genie+

If you’ve been to Walt Disney World or Disneyland, then you’ve waited in line. It's just part of the experience. But your magically long wait times might get a little shorter now with the launch of the company's new free and paid services.

Dubbed Disney Genie, the free mobile app feature is set to debut at Disneyland in California and Disney World in Florida this fall. The company describes it as a tool designed to help park goers make the most of their visit. As Disney explains in a blog post, the service, “guides you through theme parks with tips that can help you reduce time in lines, discover magic around every corner, and take the guesswork out of ‘what’s next.’” Basically, Disney wants you to let the Genie do all the planning for your day at the park. Skipping the long lines, however, will come with a cost.

As Disney introduces Genie, it's also getting rid of FastPass. In its place, the company is introducing "Lightning Lane," a perk that you can only score with the paid version of Genie, Genie+. If you pay up for Lightning Lane access, you'll be able to choose the next available time to arrive at a variety of attractions—more than 40 at Disney World and more than 15 at Disneyland, according to a report by BuzzFeed News.