Disney's Replacing FastPass with a New Paid Service Called Genie+
Get ready to pay up for shorter wait times.
If you’ve been to Walt Disney World or Disneyland, then you’ve waited in line. It's just part of the experience. But your magically long wait times might get a little shorter now with the launch of the company's new free and paid services.
Dubbed Disney Genie, the free mobile app feature is set to debut at Disneyland in California and Disney World in Florida this fall. The company describes it as a tool designed to help park goers make the most of their visit. As Disney explains in a blog post, the service, “guides you through theme parks with tips that can help you reduce time in lines, discover magic around every corner, and take the guesswork out of ‘what’s next.’” Basically, Disney wants you to let the Genie do all the planning for your day at the park. Skipping the long lines, however, will come with a cost.
As Disney introduces Genie, it's also getting rid of FastPass. In its place, the company is introducing "Lightning Lane," a perk that you can only score with the paid version of Genie, Genie+. If you pay up for Lightning Lane access, you'll be able to choose the next available time to arrive at a variety of attractions—more than 40 at Disney World and more than 15 at Disneyland, according to a report by BuzzFeed News.
As for pricing, Disney Genie+ will set you back $15 per person at Disney World and $20 per person at Disneyland. In case you're wondering, Lightning Lane selections can only be made on the same day of your visit and can be used across multiple theme parks.
Whether you choose the free version or paid version, Disney Genie is built right into Disney’s existing mobile apps and creates personalized itineraries based on the attractions you like. The service can be used for planning everything from food experiences like where to grab your ridiculously large turkey leg to where to spot your favorite Disney princesses or villains. You can also use the service to track lines for your favorite thrill rides and other specific attractions. Just select your interests and Disney Genie will plan your entire day. Genie also updates your itinerary throughout the day, helping you join virtual lines and make dinner reservations.
While the Disney has retired FastPass, the company hopes that Disney Genie will be a more flexible and versatile option, though some fans have interpreted it as another money grab, per the report. Of course, that remains to be seen when Genie rolls out sometime this fall.
In the meantime you can watch Disney's nearly 15-minute explainer video with a complete overview of the new service (shown below):