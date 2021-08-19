Disney Shares New Photos of Its Upcoming Space-Themed Fine Dining Restaurant You can experience eating in space without the freeze-dried food or leaving Earth.

Courtesy of Disney

Disney is taking visitors to space. Kind of, anyway. The entertainment company is rolling out a new attraction called Space 220, a restaurant in EPCOT set to open this fall. Like other EPCOT eateries, the immersive restaurant brings guests to a far away place—outer space. The intergalactic restaurant will welcome its first guests in September to experience eating dinner at the International Space Station (ISS) or a diner on Mars, according to a Disney blog post. Guests who come in peace (and those who don't, probably) will get to eat like astronauts without actually having to eat like astronauts. That means no freeze-dried food and plenty of gravity. Oh, and booze.

Thrillist TV Wine and Cheeseburger S1 E5 Wine and Cheeseburger: Harley and Lara Pair Falafel with Wine

The restaurant is offering diners more than just good food after a long day of exploring the park. Dining there is an entire experience. The restaurant is located near the Mission: SPACE ride. After coming back down to Earth from the excitement, guests can head to the Departure Lounge in Future World, where a "Space Elevator" will transport them to the "Centauri Space Station," 220 miles above Earth—a nod to the ISS' location. As reported by Travel & Leisure, the elevator is an illusion designed by the Imagineers at Disney to look like you're really being lifted up and away from Earth. "As you begin your ascent, you'll look down through a viewport to see EPCOT shrink away; looking up you'll see the Space Station come into view," a post on the Disney Parks blog states.

Courtesy of Disney

After arriving in the main part of the space-themed restaurant, guests will get to sit and enjoy glimpses of Earth from space. Occasionally, an astronaut will even float by while working on the space station. In addition to the stellar views, guests can expect out-of-this-world eats as well. Executive Chef Marc Kusche is whipping up "upscale contemporary fare" and modern American cuisine. There are a la carte and two-course prix fixe menu options available for lunch and a three-course prix fixe dinner option. Guests will also have the option to enjoy cocktails, craft beer, and fine wines. No space-aged wine, unfortunately.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.

Caitlyn Hitt is Daria IRL. Don't take our word for it—find her on Twitter @nyltiaccc