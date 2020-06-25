Disney's Problematic Splash Mountain Is Getting Remade With Princess Tiana

Disney announced Thursday that it has a plan to replace its Splash Mountain log flume ride, which is inspired by its racist 1946 movie Song of the South, with an experience themed after 2009 film The Princess and the Frog. Song of the South is best known for a very popular tune that we really Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Don't need to be singing anymore.

"Splash Mountain -- at both Disneyland park in California and Magic Kingdom Park in Florida -- will soon be completely reimagined," Disney said in the announcement. "We pick up this story after the final kiss, and join Princess Tiana and Louis on a musical adventure -- featuring some of the powerful music from the film -- as they prepare for their first-ever Mardi Gras performance."

A petition to reimagine this ride has already achieved its goal, collecting over 21,000 signatures on Change.org. Organizers called for the ride, which has a history "steeped in extremely problematic and stereotypical racist tropes" to be replaced. Song of the South relies heavily on Black vernacular and other stereotypes, and erases painful history via Disney-style avoidance of politics and commitment to keeping things "light."