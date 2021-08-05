Disney's Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Hotel Experience Costs More Than Your Rent
The cheapest stay costs nearly $5,000.
If you've ever dreamed of spending a couple of nights on board a Star Wars spaceship, you might want to start saving your pennies now. Disney just announced a two-night hotel experience called Star Wars:Galactic Starcruiser, but it's not cheap.
The attraction allows diehard fans—err, guests—to spend two nights sleeping in a spaceship from the Star Wars franchise. It doesn't open until spring 2022, which gives anyone hoping to enjoy the experience the chance to start saving. You'll need it because the experience, at its cheapest, costs $4,809 for two guests, according to a report by CNET. For those crunching the numbers at home, that's a little more than $1,200 per guest per night. Definitely a little more than your average hotel stay.
It's cheaper to sign up for the experience with more guests, but it's still expensive. For three people, the price starts at about $5,299, and for four it's $6,000. Those are the standard cabin rates, which can sleep up to five people. There are also Galaxy Class Suites and Grand Captain Suites, which are a little swankier and likely more expensive. Prices for those cabins, which sleep four and eight respectively, have not yet been released.
Disney described the experience as "part live immersive theatre, part themed environment, part culinary extravaganza, part real-life role-playing game." Guests will have the opportunity to interact with characters while onboard the cruiser. They can also pick sides between the First Order and the Resistance, opting to stay in line and play by the rules or lean into being rebel scum by helping carry out a secret plot. Guests don't have to play along at all times during their stay. They can opt to cut out and kick back when they want to.
During each stay, guests will visit Batuu, or the Galaxy's Edge theme park, and carry out different missions. They will also get guaranteed spots on different rides, including Smugglers Run and Rise of the Resistance.
In addition to securing your place at the front of the line, the exorbitant price does include meals. It doesn't include snacks, extra non-alcoholic beverages, or any booze however. If you pay for the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser experience, each guest will get two breakfasts, two lunches, two dinners, and one quick-service meal which is an entree and a drink.