Disney's Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Hotel Experience Costs More Than Your Rent

If you've ever dreamed of spending a couple of nights on board a Star Wars spaceship, you might want to start saving your pennies now. Disney just announced a two-night hotel experience called Star Wars:Galactic Starcruiser, but it's not cheap.

The attraction allows diehard fans—err, guests—to spend two nights sleeping in a spaceship from the Star Wars franchise. It doesn't open until spring 2022, which gives anyone hoping to enjoy the experience the chance to start saving. You'll need it because the experience, at its cheapest, costs $4,809 for two guests, according to a report by CNET. For those crunching the numbers at home, that's a little more than $1,200 per guest per night. Definitely a little more than your average hotel stay.

It's cheaper to sign up for the experience with more guests, but it's still expensive. For three people, the price starts at about $5,299, and for four it's $6,000. Those are the standard cabin rates, which can sleep up to five people. There are also Galaxy Class Suites and Grand Captain Suites, which are a little swankier and likely more expensive. Prices for those cabins, which sleep four and eight respectively, have not yet been released.