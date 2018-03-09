Disney’s New ‘Star Wars’ Park Already Looks Huge & Spectacular in New Construction Video

Last summer, Disney unveiled some concept photos of its forthcoming Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge theme park in Anaheim, California. The renderings were buzz-worthy at time time, but footage of the actual park being built really makes the imminent opening of the massive theme park hit home.
Disney released video of Galaxy's Edge under construction, replete with towering mountains and a vast 14-acre area soon to be filled with Star Wars ephemera. Yes, there's lots of scaffolding, but theme parks can't be built in a day.
You can totally let your imagination run wild, but there are a few things we do know: There's going to be a Millennium Falcon ride, which will be somewhat interactive, letting you commandeer the controls of the ship on a mission. There's also another attraction that'll put people right in the thick of a fight between the First Order and the Resistance.
The park will mirror the planet Batuu, which was a remote planet on the galaxy's outer edge, hence the name of the theme park. You can expect something from at least every Star Wars film ever made in the park, so expect a fair bit of sensory overload.
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is expected to open at Disneyland in Anaheim and Disneyworld in Orlando sometime next year. Until then, you'll have to remain satisfied with this mesmerizing drone footage and some speculative riffing on what's coming next in the series.
