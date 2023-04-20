Disney World Annual Passes Are Back, Here's How to Get Them

After a long absence, the much-coveted Disney Annual Pass is back at Disney World and went on sale beginning Thursday morning. The option for non-Florida residents to purchase annual passes is now available, after it was ended back in 2021. Now, in addition to the Disney Pixie Dust Pass, there are three other options.

Here's what to know about each pass:

The Disney Pixie Dust Pass is $399 and only available for Florida residents. It can be used for a reservation-based admission on most weekdays. There are blackout dates, including during peak seasons and holidays.

is $399 and only available for Florida residents. It can be used for a reservation-based admission on most weekdays. There are blackout dates, including during peak seasons and holidays. The Disney Pirate Pass is $749 and also only for Florida residents. The reservation-based system allows for admission most days, but there are still some blackout dates.

is $749 and also only for Florida residents. The reservation-based system allows for admission most days, but there are still some blackout dates. The Disney Sorcerer Pass is $949 and is eligible for all Disney Vacation Club members and Florida residents. Reservation-based admissions are available for most days.

is $949 and is eligible for all Disney Vacation Club members and Florida residents. Reservation-based admissions are available for most days. The Disney Incredi-Pass is $1,399 and is available for everyone. Reservation-based admissions are required, but there are no blackout dates.



Each pass includes 20% off select dining and merchandise. You can use the Admissions Calendar to compare entry dates for each pass. Passes also have payment plan options, so you can pay off the passes over a 12-month period. With the return of the passes, there are currently online wait times to be eligible to purchase the passes.

"It's an incredible time to be a part of the Walt Disney World Annual Passholder program as we've taken the feedback we received from Annual Passholders and are making exciting changes," Senior Communications Officer Eric Scott wrote in a statement.

Those changes include passholders receiving access to select Disney PhotoPass benefits, as well as Annual Passholders gaining access to the theme parks after 2 pm without a reservation, excluding Saturdays and Sundays at Magic Kingdom Park.

Disney World’s website does say that the number of passes available are not unlimited and they may stop selling them at any point. Due to high demand, as reported by WDWmagic.com, some annual passes were expected to sell out as early as Thursday. So if you want a pass, you should hurry over and get in the virtual line.