This Disney Park Is Finally Reopening After a 10-Month Closure

After more than 10 months, Walt Disney World Resort's Blizzard Beach Water Park finally has a reopening date. On November 13, guests will be able to enter the park, with some of the same rides restored and new features from the film Frozen. Olaf and his Snowgie pals will be in the warm wading pool alongside Anna and Elsa's igloo castle.

The park will also have a more noticeable holiday atmosphere until December 31. There will be holiday themed treats, and festive innertubes. There will even be a tropical-dress Santa. The Summit Plummet, Steamboat Springs, Toboggan Racers, Cross Country Creek, and Runoff Rapids will all be open and available for use.

There are also new drink options at the park including the Orange Slope Dole Whip Swirl and the Red Slope Bloody Mary. You can find information about tickets and pricing at Walt Disney World's website. Planning a trip? Make sure to check out our complete guide to visiting the theme park before you go.

