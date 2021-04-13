Disney World Just Dropped Its Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese Recipe

Disney World might be open, but that doesn't mean we're ready to risk the theme park crowds just yet. And while exploring the Haunted Mansion from home is, well, just out of the question, that doesn't necessarily mean we can't tap into some of the experience. Disney just dropped its Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese recipe so you can recreate the magic yourself.

The sandwich, which is available at the ABC Commissary at Hollywood Studios, boasts plenty of cheese, shredded chicken, and of course, hot sauce. The result is next level, but it's actually really easy to make.

Here's what you'll need for the buffalo chicken filling:

2 cups of shredded chicken (make your own or buy a rotisserie chicken)

1 cup of whipped cream cheese

1 cup of shredded

Monterey Jack cheese

2/3 cups of shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 cup of buffalo hot sauce

Once you've combined it all with a hand mixer, you'll want to spread it between some sourdough bread and toss on two slices of provolone. Add some mayo and cook it up over medium-low heat for two minutes on each side. Voila!

"If you want the full ABC Commissary experience, serve this sandwich with steak fries or an arugula-farro salad, and have a side of extra buffalo sauce at the ready," Disney wrote in its official park blog. "Or go old-school with a steaming bowl of tomato soup for dipping."

You can find the full recipe step-by-step on Disney Parks Blog—along with other faves, like those heaven-sent Churro Bites.