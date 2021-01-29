This Disney World Cafe Serves a Donut Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Everglazed's "Grilled Cheeeeese" donut sandwich is living rent-free in our heads.
Grilled cheese is great and donuts are better, but combining the two? Absolutely uncalled for. Of course, that didn't stop one Florida bakery from diving headfirst into risky waters to test the limits of flavor itself.
Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew opened in January with the goal of creating twisty, Instagrammable donuts, and we can confidently say it succeeded. Located in Disney Springs, the shopping district at Disney World, Everglazed has a full menu of sweet creations—like the Peanut Butter Explosion, Nutella Bella, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and Maple Double Bacon—yet it's the savory sandwich menu that's been turning heads.
At a first glance, the sandwich selection seems normal: a burger, an egg & cheese, a breakfast sandwich, a fried chicken sandwich, and a grilled cheese. But look at the menu a little closer and you'll see fine print that reads, "All sammies served on a sweet bun. Substitute a griddled glazed donut for just $1!"
Don't get me wrong, a savory donut sandwich is strange in any form, but slapping two glazed donuts around a burger isn't the most bizarre thing because a burger has plenty of salty flavors to balance the sugar. The same goes for an egg & cheese, breakfast sandwich, and fried chicken sandwich.
Despite being the simplest, it's the "Grilled Cheeeeese" sandwich that the internet is most torn about ordering on a donut bun, probably because the ingredient list is too simple to justify turning into a dessert.
According to a spokesperson for Everglazed, a donut Grilled Cheeeeese is prepared by slicing a glazed yeast donut in half and grilling it cut-side down. The halves are then flipped and four slices of American cheese are placed on one side to begin melting. Once all sides of the donut are toasted, the halves are put back together with a gooey pile of cheese in the middle.
You probably wouldn't order a donut with a slice of American cheese on top, so why would you order a donut grilled cheese? Turns out, it might be one of those you have to taste it to understand things.
Based on Twitter discussion, the debate seems to be between people who have tried it and people who haven't. Those who are scared to try a donut grilled cheese are more likely to be turned off from the idea, but those who have tried it sing its praises.
Social media users were also quick to point out that they've seen the creation before, with a handful of people citing Cincinnati-based restaurant chain Tom & Chee. The company is well-known for its Famous Grilled Chee Donut, a similar sandwich that's made with Cheddar cheese.
All things considered, nobody's going to judge you for steering clear of Everglazed's Grilled Cheeeeese donut sandwich, but if you like an adventure, I suppose it never hurts to try something at least once.
