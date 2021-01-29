This Disney World Cafe Serves a Donut Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled cheese is great and donuts are better, but combining the two? Absolutely uncalled for. Of course, that didn't stop one Florida bakery from diving headfirst into risky waters to test the limits of flavor itself.

Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew opened in January with the goal of creating twisty, Instagrammable donuts, and we can confidently say it succeeded. Located in Disney Springs, the shopping district at Disney World, Everglazed has a full menu of sweet creations—like the Peanut Butter Explosion, Nutella Bella, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and Maple Double Bacon—yet it's the savory sandwich menu that's been turning heads.

At a first glance, the sandwich selection seems normal: a burger, an egg & cheese, a breakfast sandwich, a fried chicken sandwich, and a grilled cheese. But look at the menu a little closer and you'll see fine print that reads, "All sammies served on a sweet bun. Substitute a griddled glazed donut for just $1!"

Don't get me wrong, a savory donut sandwich is strange in any form, but slapping two glazed donuts around a burger isn't the most bizarre thing because a burger has plenty of salty flavors to balance the sugar. The same goes for an egg & cheese, breakfast sandwich, and fried chicken sandwich.

Despite being the simplest, it's the "Grilled Cheeeeese" sandwich that the internet is most torn about ordering on a donut bun, probably because the ingredient list is too simple to justify turning into a dessert.