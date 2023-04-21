Disney World and Disneyland Announce Major Halloween Parties

It may only be April, but the Mouse is already planning ahead for Halloween 2023. This week, Disney World and Disneyland announced the parks' Halloween programming. At Disney World, Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party will return, while the Oogie Boogie Bash is being set for Disneyland. Both events will require entry tickets in addition to park passes.

Here's what you need to know about these mildly spooky festivities.

Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party will run for 38 nights between August and November. In August, the event will be held on Tuesdays and Fridays only, starting August 1. In September, the party will be held on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays, with the exception of the Sunday before Labor Day (the party will take place on Monday, September 4 instead). In October, you'll be able to attend on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays, with the addition of Monday, October 9. And in November, it will only be on November 1. Tickets will go on sale for these dates starting on May 2. If you are staying at select Disney World Resort properties, you can purchase tickets on-site starting on April 27.

The price for the Not-So-Scary Halloween tickets will range between $109 and $199, and price will depend on which night you attend. The event will run from 7 pm until midnight. You can find complete details on the Disney event page.

The Disneyland Oogie Boogie Bash Halloween Party will run for 24 nights in September and October, though exact details on dates have not yet been announced. The party will run from 6 pm until 11 pm. Check back regularly on the Disneyland event page for updates on ticket availability.