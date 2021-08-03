Disney World & Disneyland to Require Masks, Again

Both parks will require visitors to wear masks indoors.

By Dustin Nelson

Published on 8/3/2021 at 8:03 PM

Photo by Photo by Liao Pan/China News Service via Getty Images
Disney World and Disneyland have announced plans to require masks indoors again as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise with the rapid spread of the delta variant.

The new rule requires that workers and any guest age two or older wear a mask at any indoor location inside the park. The new policy went into effect on July 30. That requirement includes vaccinated guests and staff. At both the Florida and California parks, "indoors" will include rides, resorts, buses, the monorail, and the Disney Skyliner.

For all outdoor locations, masks will continue to be optional. This follows updated CDC guidance on recommending that people resume wearing masks indoors in some locations. In particular, the CDC has recommended masks even for vaccinated individuals in areas with high COVID-19 infection rates. 

The notice on the park sites say that face coverings must be made with at least two layers of breathable material, cover nose and mouth, fit snugly, and have straps that allow the covering to stay up without hands. 

Additionally, Disneyland and Disney World will require "all salaried and non-union hourly employees in the US" to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the company announced on July 31, according to the Tampa Bay Times. Nonetheless, the parks remain open for travelers. 

