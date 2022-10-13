These 2 Disney Parks Just Got More Expensive to Visit

The parks' price changes are effective immediately.

By Megan Schaltegger

Published on 10/13/2022 at 4:40 PM

Disney's 100th anniversary is just around the corner, and apparently as a present to itself, the company is hiking up costs again.

Walt Disney World and Disneyland theme parks are increasing prices for their digital trip planner, Disney Genie+, and expedited attraction line. According to Travel + Leisure, the increase is happening immediately and will be reflected in the MyDisney app, where you can access the services. 

While the Disney Genie+ was previously available for $15 at Walt Disney World, it's now $22. Disneyland's Disney Genie+ pricing jumped from $20 to $25 per ticket. As for the Lightning Lane's pricing, it's dependent on date of visit, but you can expect a similar increase.

The bad news doesn't end there. One-day tickets can now fall anywhere between $104 to $179 at Disneyland. Higher peak times like Christmas and New Year are in the top tier while most January weekdays will fall closer to $104. Multi-day tickets and the park hopper add-on have increased too.  

However, if you've pre-purchased your Disney Genie+ already, the price increase won't affect you. So at least I can leave you with that good news.

