These 2 Disney Parks Just Got More Expensive to Visit

Disney's 100th anniversary is just around the corner, and apparently as a present to itself, the company is hiking up costs again.

Walt Disney World and Disneyland theme parks are increasing prices for their digital trip planner, Disney Genie+, and expedited attraction line. According to Travel + Leisure, the increase is happening immediately and will be reflected in the MyDisney app, where you can access the services.

While the Disney Genie+ was previously available for $15 at Walt Disney World, it's now $22. Disneyland's Disney Genie+ pricing jumped from $20 to $25 per ticket. As for the Lightning Lane's pricing, it's dependent on date of visit, but you can expect a similar increase.

The bad news doesn't end there. One-day tickets can now fall anywhere between $104 to $179 at Disneyland. Higher peak times like Christmas and New Year are in the top tier while most January weekdays will fall closer to $104. Multi-day tickets and the park hopper add-on have increased too.

However, if you've pre-purchased your Disney Genie+ already, the price increase won't affect you. So at least I can leave you with that good news.