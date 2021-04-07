Disney World Is Updating Its Outdoor Mask Rules for Visitors

We're at the stage of the pandemic where COVID-19 restrictions are letting up for low-risk activities, and Walt Disney World is the latest company to ease its mask guidelines for guests.

Starting Thursday, April 8, visitors at the Florida theme park can temporarily remove their masks for photos as long as they're outdoors and standing in place. Before this, guests could only remove their masks while actively eating or drinking, according to a report by USA Today.

Allowing guests to hide their masks while taking a photo might sound insignificant, but it's an easy way to help visitors forget about the pandemic for a brief moment without putting others at great risk.

Of course, Disney World still asks guests, vaccinated or not, to stay still and maintain social distancing any time their masks come off to eat, drink, or selfie—but you should be accustomed to that by now.

