News

Disney World Is Updating Its Outdoor Mask Rules for Visitors

There's now more lenience when you're posing for photos.

By Kyler Alvord

Published on 4/7/2021 at 4:56 PM

Disney World Cinderella's Castle
Courtesy of Disney

We're at the stage of the pandemic where COVID-19 restrictions are letting up for low-risk activities, and Walt Disney World is the latest company to ease its mask guidelines for guests.

Starting Thursday, April 8, visitors at the Florida theme park can temporarily remove their masks for photos as long as they're outdoors and standing in place. Before this, guests could only remove their masks while actively eating or drinking, according to a report by USA Today.

Allowing guests to hide their masks while taking a photo might sound insignificant, but it's an easy way to help visitors forget about the pandemic for a brief moment without putting others at great risk.

Of course, Disney World still asks guests, vaccinated or not, to stay still and maintain social distancing any time their masks come off to eat, drink, or selfie—but you should be accustomed to that by now.

MORE: Disney World's Colorful Entrances Got a Controversial Makeover

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on InstagramTwitterPinterestYouTubeTikTok, and Snapchat.

Kyler Alvord is a news writer at Thrillist. Find him on Twitter and Instagram. Or don't. It's really up to you.
Our Newsletter
By Signing Up, I Agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy.