Disney Unveiled a First Look at the New Guardians of the Galaxy Roller Coaster

Disney World is opening its next major attraction on May 27. That is when the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind indoor coaster will open its doors at World Discovery in Epcot.

Up until this point, not much has been seen of the ride, partly because it's hard for fans at Epcot to sneak a peek at an indoor ride that hasn't opened. However, Disney has now unveiled the first glimpse of what the ride will look like in a video teaser. It is only a glimpse, though. You won't yet have a good look at what's happening in there.