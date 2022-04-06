Disney Finally Announced When the 'Guardian of the Galaxy' Roller Coaster Will Open

There are a whole lot of big attractions coming to US theme parks in 2022. In Florida, Disney World is bringing a lot to the plate for this year. In addition to that big immersive Star Wars hotel experience, Epcot is about to launch its first roller coaster.

That coaster, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, has finally been given an opening date. Groot will say welcome to the frickin' Guardians of the Galaxy on May 27. The ride is situated in the recently re-christened World Discovery neighborhood at Epcot. It's the park's first "other-world" pavilion, dubbed the Wonders of Xandar pavilion where you can learn about the fictional Xandarian civilization.