Disney Finally Announced When the 'Guardian of the Galaxy' Roller Coaster Will Open
The Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind roller coaster will open this spring.
There are a whole lot of big attractions coming to US theme parks in 2022. In Florida, Disney World is bringing a lot to the plate for this year. In addition to that big immersive Star Wars hotel experience, Epcot is about to launch its first roller coaster.
That coaster, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, has finally been given an opening date. Groot will say welcome to the frickin' Guardians of the Galaxy on May 27. The ride is situated in the recently re-christened World Discovery neighborhood at Epcot. It's the park's first "other-world" pavilion, dubbed the Wonders of Xandar pavilion where you can learn about the fictional Xandarian civilization.
One "first" has already been tossed out above, but Disney World is far from done with superlatives for this attraction. Cosmic Rewind will be Epcot's first coaster, the first reverse launch for any Disney coaster, the first Disney World ride starring Guardians of the Galaxy, and Disney has said it'll be "one of the longest fully enclosed coasters in the world." It adds that the show building around the coaster is one of the largest at a Disney park and could hold, by volume, for Spaceship Earths.
Moreover, unlike the trailer above, the ride will feature appearances from the franchise's actors. Footage used for the ride was shot on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. So, get your Walkman ready, the Milano is ready for takeoff.