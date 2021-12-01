Disney World Has Unveiled Opening Plans for the New 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Coaster

Image courtesy of Disney World

The galaxy's foremost mix-tape-loving accidental heroes are about to make their Disney World debut. The Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will open at EPCOT in Disney World in the summer of 2022, the park has announced. The new indoor roller coaster was announced back in 2017 with an eye toward opening in 2020, prior to the start of this year's 50th-anniversary celebration. But it was one of many projects that wound up delayed, reports WDW News Today. The "family-friendly" ride will include appearances from Star Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), and Nova Prime (Glenn Close), with footage shot by James Gunn, who directed the two Guardians of the Galaxy films and is currently shooting a third.

The announcement touts the coaster as the first at Epcot and the first reverse launch for a Disney coaster. The announcement also adds, "I am Groot." Cosmic Rewind will further be "one of the longest fully enclosed coasters in the world, housed in one of the largest show buildings ever constructed for a Disney theme park," the announcement adds.

When the ride opens next year, it'll be located in the recently renamed World Discovery neighborhood as part of a brand new Wonders of Xander Pavilion. Disney World shared a rendering of that pavilion as well as a look at the Cosmic Rewind vehicle in the announcement. The pavilion will include a "sweeping planetarium-style space showcasing planet, stars, and other intergalactic wonders" that pull Xandar and Terra (Earth) together. The exact date is still as mysterious as Rocket's origins, but the park will undoubtedly reveal more in the not too distant future.



