Disney World Continues to Increase Its Prices with No Signs of Stopping

Earlier this month, Disney World announced the return of its annual passes, and they're not only more expensive but include fewer perks. It's not just the standard fees either. As co-owner of travel site MouseSavers.com Don Munsil told Market Watch, the trend isn't exactly new.

It's "roughly the same as it was just before they ended the annual pass program," he said.

But that doesn't necessarily soften the blow for customers facing a price tag between $399 and $1,299, depending on their pass tier, who might miss out on previous perks. For example, rather than including bonuses like the unlimited PhotoPass downloads, Disney has made it an add-on, which means it costs an extra $99 per person before tax, in addition to that already hefty pass fee. Want to visit Blizzard Beach or Typhoon Lagoon but didn't spring for that $1,299 tier? Welp, it's another $99.

"Lots of lower-tier passholders wanted water park access before, and weren't going to buy a $1,300 pass to get it," Munsil told the outlet.

Meanwhile, the all-new Star Wars-themed lodging experience, dubbed Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, costs guests upward of $4,809 for just a two-night stay.

"We should absolutely expect that Disney will continue to make moves to raise the average cost of a day at Walt Disney World," Munsil said. "All of these annual pass changes fit into that model."