A Bear Made Its Way Into Disney World and the Rest Was History

On Monday afternoon, Disney World's Magic Kingdom Park—which is located in Orlando, Florida—had to partially close, and it was all thanks to one particular guest.

Before you start wondering what could a human being possibly do to lead to a partial park closure, just know you're off track. The visitor in question was, in fact, a black bear who, as News 6 Click Orlando reports, got stuck in a tree on the western side of the park, near the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad in Frontierland.

Several rides and portions of the park were forced to close, and guests had to wait for some attractions to open after a delay, including Pirates of the Caribbean, Jungle Cruise, and Haunted Mansion.

With the fall season and hibernation time approaching, authorities from the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) think that the bear probably accessed the park in search of food. While usually bears are best to be left alone until they decide to move, in this case authorities chose to try and manually relocate the bear for safety reasons.

"Biologists with the FWC's Bear Management Program, as well as FWC Law Enforcement officers, are on scene," the FWC said in a statement. "In most cases, it is best for bears to be given space and to move along on their own, but given this situation, staff are working on capturing and relocating the bear."