Disney World Just Banned Eating and Walking to Better Enforce Its Mask Policy
Maximize your mask practice.
Earlier this month, Disney went ahead with its reopening plans despite coronavirus cases surging nationwide. But the Mickey Mouse ear-adorned masses weren't welcomed back without regulations. The company's parks issued new health and safety protocols in response to the pandemic, including a strict mask policy.
And while originally, guests were free to roam the grounds Dole Whip in hand, Disney World has updated the rule so you can no longer walk while eating and drinking -- a decision intended to keep visitors in their masks.
"Face coverings are required for all Guests (ages 2 and up) and Cast Members," the official policy states. "Please bring your own face coverings and wear them at all times, except when dining or swimming. You may remove your face covering while actively eating or drinking, but you should be stationary and maintain appropriate physical distancing."
Despite resumed operations, Disney World has remained vigilant in its efforts to keep guests safe with enhanced cleaning, temperature checks, physical distancing requirements, and reduced contact, including cashless transactions.
"As you prepare to visit, please know that we’ve made updates based on guidance from health authorities, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and appropriate government agencies," a statement on the official Disney World website reads. "It may be different from the last time you visited. But together, we can find new ways to create magical moments -- and memories to treasure."
