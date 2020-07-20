Disney World Just Banned Eating and Walking to Better Enforce Its Mask Policy

Earlier this month, Disney went ahead with its reopening plans despite coronavirus cases surging nationwide. But the Mickey Mouse ear-adorned masses weren't welcomed back without regulations. The company's parks issued new health and safety protocols in response to the pandemic, including a strict mask policy.

And while originally, guests were free to roam the grounds Dole Whip in hand, Disney World has updated the rule so you can no longer walk while eating and drinking -- a decision intended to keep visitors in their masks.

"Face coverings are required for all Guests (ages 2 and up) and Cast Members," the official policy states. "Please bring your own face coverings and wear them at all times, except when dining or swimming. You may remove your face covering while actively eating or drinking, but you should be stationary and maintain appropriate physical distancing."