Vaccinated Disney World Visitors No Longer Need to Wear Masks

Disney World in Orlando, Florida, is preparing to ease mask guidelines after more than a year of navigating finding ways to keep guests happy and safe. Beginning this week, masks will be optional for fully vaccinated guests according to recent guidance from the company. That doesn't mean you should come to Disney World without a mask, however.

The new regulations apply to most areas of the parks in Disney World, according to the website, but there are some places where masks will still be required. While masks are optional for all guests outdoors in accordance with new CDC guidelines, park visitors riding Disney transportation, like buses, monorails, and the Disney Skyliner, will have to continue to mask up. Disney also did away with temperature checks at entry points, according to Travel + Leisure.

Guests won't be required to prove they're vaccinated, but Disney hopes guests will be honest about their vaccination status, and encourages people to get vaccinated before visiting.

"We expect guests who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations, and upon entering and throughout all attractions and transportation," the company said.

Social distancing requirements will also be relaxed. At the height of the pandemic, Disney World required guests to keep six feet apart, per guidance from the CDC. Now, those regulations are being changed when it comes to lines, entering shops, visiting restaurants, and going to theaters in Disney parks. That doesn't mean Disney plans to resume packing people into the park, however.

"It's important to remember that some experiences and entertainment may still be operating with limited capacity or may remain temporarily unavailable," the company said. "We're not quite ready to bring back everything yet, but we are optimistic and look forward to the day when Disney pals and princesses are able to hug once again."

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure began welcoming guests from other states this week, and do not require masks for fully vaccinated guests both indoors and outdoors.