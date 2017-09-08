Disney World Is Getting a Huge, Classy Wine Bar

Between snapping selfies with costumed characters and getting to live mostly carefree like a kid gain, you can get winded after spending a day at Disney World. But rest assured, those taxing afternoons hanging with Goofy are about to get a bit more sophisticated, as the Florida resort will soon be home to an enormous wine bar, helmed by the renowned Master Sommelier George Miliotes.
Wine Bar George will boast an impressive list of more than 100 wines, available both by the bottle and the glass, Disney said in a press release. The drinking outpost will be housed in a sprawling 6,000sqft setting when it opens in Disney Springs in 2018. Disney's description of the haunt adds some heft to the idea, calling it a "an estate-style wine bar," promising "shareable small plates and more than 100 wine selections from acclaimed wineries and up-and-coming regions." To boot, the bar will be big enough to host 210 patrons, which we're guessing might not totally satisfy the demand of parents who need a mental break from chasing their kids around the massive theme park resort.
"Disney Springs is the perfect place to open a wine bar and share my passion with the world," Miliotes said in a statement. "Having the opportunity to train and hire my own team while sharing my 40-plus years of knowledge is truly incredible, and I look forward to opening our doors in the coming year." Wine Bar George promises events and tastings, as well as visits from other luminaries in the wine world. Suffice it to say that the word "classy" isn't being used lightly, here.
While you probably never associated the magic of Disney World with a cool glass of rosé, it's obvious that the Florida institution will never stop finding new ways to reel us back in. A toast for Micky and Minnie is in order.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.