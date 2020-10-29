News

Disney World's Colorful Entrances Are Getting a Controversial Makeover

Fans aren't sure how to feel about the change.

By Kyler Alvord

Published on 10/29/2020 at 4:27 PM

Disney World entrance arch
Jerome LABOUYRIE/Shutterstock

Disney World is no longer the place where dreams come true... at least that's what the signs say.

The iconic archways that welcome visitors to the Orlando-area park are undergoing a facelift, Disney announced on Monday. The new signs feature Disney World's slogan, "The Most Magical Place on Earth," steering away from the mid-aughts campaign that marketed Disney Parks as "Where Dreams Come True."

Other changes to the entrances include, perhaps most notably, a new color scheme that better complements the Cinderella Castle, which was repainted earlier this year. Whereas the old gateways prominently highlighted nearly every color of the rainbow, the new gateways are toned down: Gray, gold, and blue set the base of the palette, accented by muted rainbow flags.

Minnie & Mickey are still part of the greeting, but instead of six solid-color flags surrounding the Cinderella Castle atop each arch, there are nine identical flags "flying" overhead.

walt disney world arches
The current arch design (top) and the new arch mock-up (bottom) | Jerome LABOUYRIE/Shutterstock; Courtesy of Disney Parks

The new gateways are undoubtedly more modern, but not everyone approves. Some think the changes will make arriving at the park less magical.

Others couldn't care less about the color choices, expressing deeper concerns about the timing of Disney World's renovations. Disney Parks have laid off thousands of Florida employees this year, and hundreds of those staff cuts were made a day after the redesign was announced.

Disney World will celebrate its 50th anniversary on October 1, 2021. Disney World reopened its gates in July after four months of closure due to COVID-19.

MORE: Disneyland Will Remain Closed 'for the Foreseeable Future'

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Kyler Alvord is a news writer at Thrillist. Find him on Twitter and Instagram. Or don't. It's really up to you.