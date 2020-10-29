Disney World's Colorful Entrances Are Getting a Controversial Makeover

Disney World is no longer the place where dreams come true... at least that's what the signs say.

The iconic archways that welcome visitors to the Orlando-area park are undergoing a facelift, Disney announced on Monday. The new signs feature Disney World's slogan, "The Most Magical Place on Earth," steering away from the mid-aughts campaign that marketed Disney Parks as "Where Dreams Come True."

Other changes to the entrances include, perhaps most notably, a new color scheme that better complements the Cinderella Castle, which was repainted earlier this year. Whereas the old gateways prominently highlighted nearly every color of the rainbow, the new gateways are toned down: Gray, gold, and blue set the base of the palette, accented by muted rainbow flags.

Minnie & Mickey are still part of the greeting, but instead of six solid-color flags surrounding the Cinderella Castle atop each arch, there are nine identical flags "flying" overhead.