Disney Is Postponing a Popular Resort Reopening Until Next Summer

Disney World has just announced that the reopening of Polynesian Village will be postponed until next summer, following plans to reopen the resort in June, then August, then October. The reason stated by the company, however, was not a potentially-lethal virus that spreads like wildfire indoors -- it was a series of refurbishments in the resort's Great Ceremonial House and guest rooms.

Such is capitalism. The renovations will be inspired by the 2016 animation hit Moana, a Disney spokesperson told Orlando Sentinel. All we know right now is what we could already assume -- that the rooms' colors, textures, and patterns would give off serious Pacific Islander vibes.

As for the rest of the resorts, the Beach Club Resort and BoardWalk Inn will remain closed indefinitely, according to USA Today, but guests are allowed to stay at the Caribbean Beach, Contemporary, Pop Century, Yacht Club, and Fort Wilderness, and multiple vacation club properties, the Sentinel reported. The Grand Floridian, Coronado Springs, and Art of Animation have re-openings still scheduled for the next few months.

Disney's had quite a run of things this year, starting with its COVID-19 park closings in March and continuing with its various attempts to reopen despite the ongoing pandemic. Disney World was able to reopen in July, but California's Disneyland postponed its reopening after the state neglected to approve regulations that -- while not as intense as Universal Studios Japan's rule that you can't scream on roller coasters -- were fairly strict.