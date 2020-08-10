Disney World Is Reducing Its Park Hours
The Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and the Animal Kingdom will close earlier.
Disney World began its reopening process in mid-July with a slew of new social distancing and sanitation efforts to ensure visitor safety amidst the pandemic. But despite the decision to resume operations, the parks are now shifting to reduced hours.
According to Disney's website, come September 8, the Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and the Animal Kingdom will have limited visiting hours as a result of decreased attendance. The Florida theme parks will close an hour or two early every day.
"It may be different from the last time you visited. But together, we can find new ways to create magical moments -- and memories to treasure," the company said in a statement on its site.
Here are the adjusted schedules:
- Magic Kingdom: 9am to 6pm
- Epcot: 11am to 7pm
- Hollywood Studios: 10am to 7pm
- Animal Kingdom: 9am to 5pm
Per a report from USA Today, since reopening in July the theme parks have been operating at a much lower capacity as a result of the coronavirus surge across the state of Florida. There have been increased cancellations and fewer visitors throughout Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom.
Though the parks will remain open, capacity limits, mandatory masks, and temperature checks remain in place for the foreseeable future.
"Face coverings are required for all Guests (ages 2 and up) and Cast Members," the official policy states. "Please bring your own face coverings and wear them at all times, except when dining or swimming. You may remove your face covering while actively eating or drinking, but you should be stationary and maintain appropriate physical distancing."
