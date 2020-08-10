Disney World Is Reducing Its Park Hours

Disney World began its reopening process in mid-July with a slew of new social distancing and sanitation efforts to ensure visitor safety amidst the pandemic. But despite the decision to resume operations, the parks are now shifting to reduced hours.

According to Disney's website, come September 8, the Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and the Animal Kingdom will have limited visiting hours as a result of decreased attendance. The Florida theme parks will close an hour or two early every day.

"It may be different from the last time you visited. But together, we can find new ways to create magical moments -- and memories to treasure," the company said in a statement on its site.

Here are the adjusted schedules: