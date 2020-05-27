We haven't heard much about Disney amusement parks since they became one of the last places social distancers wanted to go to make their wishes come true. But since Shanghai Disneyland cautiously opened in early May, fans have been wondering when Disney was going to stop sending DIY churro recipe and start opening its US gates. Now we have a tentative answer.

On Wednesday, during a meeting with the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force, Disney proposed a reopening of Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom Park on July 11, 2020, and a reopening of Epcot and Hollywood Studios on July 15, 2020. The opening would technically begin before these dates, with a few "select" guests testing the new restrictions. (The company has not yet announced a proposal to reopen Disneyland in California.) The move follows Universal Studios Orlando's announcement that it will begin re-opening some of its parks in June.

All parks have been closed since mid-March, which I learned not through a press release but through multiple Facebook posts by my fun-loving aunt, who made the cookie fry recipe Disney also released and told me it made her sad.

The task force has already approved the plans, so we're waiting on approval from Governor Ron DeSantis. Orange County mayor Jerry Demings has already seen the proposals and approves, according to Orlando Weekly.

“We believe our reopening plan reflects a very thoughtful, methodical and phased approach,” said Jim MacPhee, senior vice president of operations at Walt Disney World, during the Wednesday meeting.

Whenever it re-opens, Disney will have to abide by the CDC's rules and regulations, including major capacity restrictions, reduced operating hours, barriers to encourage social distancing, face mask requirements for those over 2 years-old, and enough hand sanitizer to kill all the microbiology in the Everglades.