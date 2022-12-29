This Fan-Favorite Disney World Ride Is Shutting Down Next Year

Walt Disney World's famed Rock 'n' Roller Coaster, which has become a fan-favorite attraction over the years at Hollywood Studios, is about to shut down for the first half of 2023.

According to an official statement on the Walt Disney World website, the roller coaster will undergo refurbishment beginning in early 2023 with plans to a reopening by summer. No major changes are expected, but rather the project will include general maintenance and an update to the launch system.

"Beginning February 20, 2023, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith will be temporarily closed for refurbishment," Walt Disney World wrote on its site. "This rocktastic attraction will resume its super-stretch limo rides in summer 2023."

The Rock 'n' Roller Coaster has reportedly been experiencing issues over the recent years, which has resulted in temporary closures and the need for refurbishment. According to Yahoo!, there were technical difficulties in January, April, and June of this past alone. Considering the ride first made its debut on July 29, 1999, it's not surprising some maintenance is in order.