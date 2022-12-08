Disney Announces Closing Date for Splash Mountain

Disney World is preparing to close Splash Mountain, which has been a fixture at the park since its opening in 1992.

Splash Mountain will close on January 23, 2023, to begin its transformation from a ride inspired by a problematic film into Tiana's Bayou Adventure. The revamped attraction is takes inspiration from New Orleans culture and the 2009 Disney animated film The Princess and the Frog.

The new ride, announced in 2020, tells a story that picks up where the animated film left off. "You’ll join Princess Tiana and jazz-loving alligator Louis during Mardi Gras season as they prepare to host a one-of-a-kind celebration for the people of New Orleans," the Disney Parks blog shared in an update of what the attraction will include.