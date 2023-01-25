People Are Selling 'Authentic' Splash Mountain Water from the Disney World Ride

Walt Disney World's Splash Mountain ride is officially closed to guests as of this week, but fans of the popular log ride will now have a chance (purportedly) to own a piece of the attraction.

Dozens of eBay sellers are currently listing jars (and Tupperware containers, and Ziploc bags) of water that they claim to have scooped out of the Splash Mountain attraction itself for sale on the website, CBS News reports. Some have already sold for more than $100 for a four-ounce jar. Among the auctions that, as of this writing, remain active, at least one listing—of a 16.9-ounce plastic bottle of the water allegedly taken from the ride's final day in operation—currently has a leading bid exceeding $1,000. Most containers of the water that have already sold, however, have gone from somewhere between $15 and $35.

Of course, it's nearly impossible to verify the authenticity of the water being sold in these auctions so buyers interested in these items should proceed with that massive caveat in mind.

The ride, which is based on one of Disney's most problematic films, had been a popular feature of Disney World since it opened in 1992. It will now be converted into a new ride inspired by the 2009 Disney film The Princess and the Frog called Tiana's Bayou Adventure.

The same ride at Disneyland will be similarly revamped, though KTLA notes the California park has yet to announce its closing date. The new attraction is slated to open in 2024 at both parks.

In 2020, a Change.org petition signed over 21,000 times called for the ride to be reimagined, given its link to the controversial 1946 Disney movie Song of the South. The petition argued that the ride relied on a history and storyline "steeped in extremely problematic and stereotypical racist tropes" derived from the film. Conversely, the petition argued and Disney clearly agreed, a new Princess and the Frog attraction would help bring more diversity and representation to the park by honoring its historic main character, Tiana, with one of the first thrill rides dedicated to a Disney princess.