Disney World Is Phasing Out Temperature Checks for Visitors & Staff

Disney World has been trekking along throughout the pandemic, welcoming visitors for the past several months with some added COVID-19 safety measures, like requiring face masks, reservations, physical distancing, and temperature checks. As vaccination rates improve and the CDC continues to adjust its recommendations accordingly, the collection of Florida theme parks has begun easing some restrictions to make parkgoers' visits less dystopian.

Last month, Disney World began allowing guests to remove their face coverings for outdoor photos, and soon, the destination will nix temperature checks for both staff and guests, according to an update on the company site.

"Since reopening, we have considered guidance from public health authorities, government agencies, and our own team of health and safety experts as we assess and update health and safety measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19," reads the announcement. "Following the advice of the CDC and our local health officials, we will phase out onsite temperature screenings at Walt Disney World Resort."

Staff members will be the first to get out of temperature checks, beginning Saturday, May 8. Guests can skip the precautionary step beginning Sunday, May 16.

Nixing the contactless temperature checks won't make much of a difference for guests, but it's one less thing to think about as you prepare for your visit—and hopefully a sign that public health officials are on their way to easing recommendations further.

Of course, at the end of the day we'd rather be safe than sorry, so for now, we're fine putting in a little more effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

