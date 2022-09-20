Disney World Shares When its Tron Lightcycle Ride Will Finally Open

New theme park rides have faced countless delays over the last few years. That's part of what has made 2022 a big year for new attractions. However, Disney World's Tron-themed ride was not one that wound up opening to riders this year. However, the park has finally given a better sense of when it will open after being announced all the way back in 2017.

Tron Lightcycle / Run will open in the spring of 2023, the company announced at its D23 Expo. Some reports had previously suggested the ride based on the 1982 sci-fi classic would open as early as 2021 for Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration. That, obviously, was not the case.

As is almost always the case with new theme park attractions, the exact date won’t be revealed until closer to the opening. However, the park has confirmed that it will be ready to ride early next year. A report from All Ears says you will find it in a new part of Tomorrowland near Space Mountain and the Tomorrowland Speedway in Magic Kingdom.

Tron is a coaster-style ride that puts riders on two-wheeled Lightcycles that sit side by side in a train. (They look reminiscent of riding the motorcycles on Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure coaster at Universal Studios Florida.) The train of cycles goes both indoors and outdoors, with a canopy overhead for the outdoor portions of the ride.

Orlando’s Tron experience will not be the first in the world. It’s styled after the ride at Shanghai Disneyland. It will be the first to hit the US though, and it should be one of the most alluring new rides at US theme parks when it opens in 2023.