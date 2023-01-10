Disney World Announces Opening Date for Its New 'Tron' Roller Coaster

Well, wait no more, Tron fans. (Ok, technically, you have to wait a little longer.) Disney has announced the opening date for the new ride. Tron Lightcycle/Run will open on April 4 at Disney World's Magic Kingdom Park. The park promises this is one of the fastest coasters Disney has ever opened.

There isn't a theme park ride opening in 2023 that fans have waited longer to see than Tron/Lightcycle Run at Disney World. It feels like it has been in the works for longer than Kevin Flynn's disappearance.

The ride features side-by-side Lightcycles that riders sit atop. (The setup looks similar to the motorcycle-style seats on Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure at Universal Studios.) The ride isn't exactly the same as the Tron ride at Disneyland Shanghai, but it's similar. Thrill-seekers will be taken on a journey through a dark ride that goes both indoors and outdoors under a canopy.

The ride's story picks up after TRON: Legacy when Sam Flynn opens a second gateway into the digital world called the Grid. "When you enter the queue at Magic Kingdom, you'll feel as if you're digitized and transported to the Grid for a special Lightcycle race," the park says in a blog post. You, as part of the good and noble Team Blue, race the Grid's evil Programs on Team Orange. Who can say who will win?

The ride opens on April 4, but the park has said that staff and Annual Passholders will get a preview before that. You can soon live the Jeff Bridges fan fiction you previously only dreamed of while sipping white Russians on your couch listening to records and visualizing bowling victories.