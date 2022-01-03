Disney World Reopened the Typhoon Lagoon Park for the First Time in 2 Years

Disney World, which recently increased prices on annual passes, has announced that for the first time in almost two years, the Typhoon Lagoon Water Park has opened its gates to visitors. Its first day of operation was January 2, 2022.

The park closed in March 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic spread to the US. After the closures, Disney World reopened other parks when it was allowed, but Typhoon Lagoon remained closed. It's now open and will be included in Disney World's ongoing 50th-anniversary celebration. Those festivities will not be a short-lived affair. You have plenty of time to join in. It's an 18-month ordeal that started on October 1, 2021.

The Typhoon Lagoon reopening includes the return of popular rides like Typhoon Lagoon Surf Pool, Miss Adventure Falls, Crush 'n' Gusher, Castaway Creek, Humunga Kowabunga, and its "learn to surf" programs and pool. It will also be launching a new frozen dessert bar menu that includes flavors of Dole Whip, and it will have four new menu items around the park for the 50th-anniversary.

Like the rest of Disney World, face coverings are required indoors at all times, including inside enclosed vehicles, according to the Disney World website. The face-covering policy was brought back after a brief hiatus in August 2021.

As Typhoon Lagoon remained closed, Blizzard Beach had reopened. The parks are swapping statuses now. Blizzard Beach will temporarily close its waterways, according to Fox Business. It will undergo its annual refurbishment, which starts on January 2. It has no reopening date right now, reports All Ears. But if you're looking for a waterpark in the dead of winter, those are timed so you have at least one Disney-approved option in Florida.