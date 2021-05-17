Disney World, Universal Orlando & More Florida Theme Parks Ease Mask Rules Outdoors

Theme parks are already responding to the latest mask guidance from the CDC. Just days after the health agency announced that fully vaccinated people can go without masks indoors and outdoors where permitted, major parks in Florida updated their mask policies accordingly.

Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, SeaWorld Orland, and Busch Gardens have all lifted their mask requirements—for outdoor areas only, according to a report by Reuters. As of this past weekend, vaccinated guests (emphasis on vaccinated) can go without face coverings in many—but not all—parts of these parks. SeaWorld and Busch Gardens won't require proof of both doses, but are merely asking guests to "respectfully comply."

"Based on guidance from local government and health officials, effective Saturday, May 15, face coverings for guests are no longer mandatory when outdoors at Universal Orlando," spokesperson for Universal Tom Schroder told USA TODAY.

Despite phasing out the need for face coverings while outdoors (in addition to temperature checks), Disney is still requiring masks upon entering and throughout attractions, in theaters, while on transportation, and every single indoor locating including restaurants. For its part, Disney had already begun easing restrictions in early April, allowing visitors to remove face coverings for outdoor photo ops. Disney's updated face coverings page has all the details.



Meanwhile, Universal Studios will continue to keep several existing precautions in place, Shroder said, and will continue to follow local requirements. "We will continue to review CDC guidelines and move forward in a way that is best for our guests, our team members, and our business."