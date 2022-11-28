Disney World's 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Ride Just Got a Holiday Overhaul

The most exciting new attraction at Disney World in 2022 was the opening of the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind dark ride and its accompanying Xandarian pavilion at Epcot Center.

The ride, not even a year old, is already getting an overhaul. It has a new holiday overlay for the season. From November 25 to December 30, you can ride a special variation of Cosmic Rewind that features a new holiday song “with a Guardians twist,” according to Marvel.

The ride, which features actors from the film such as Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, and Glenn Close, usually features a rotation of songs from the movie. It makes a lot of sense, given how integral the soundtrack is to both Guardians movies. Though, you never know what song you'll get as you hop into a car. You could ride over and over and never hear the same tune twice. However, for the holidays, you’ll get this new holiday twist. Instead of the songs that were previously featured--those will return in 2023--this holiday tune will be part of each ride.

Disney World and Marvel aren’t saying much else in order to preserve the surprise for holiday visitors. Though, it is a new song. So, you can kind of strike all of the classics you think might be fun in this spot from your mental wishlist. (If you want to know ahead of time, there are videos on YouTube that show the full holiday version of Cosmic Rewind.)

It’s just one of many little changes that have taken place at Disney World for the holidays. Epcot’s changes come a little later than other parks because its Food & Wine Festival runs into late November. However, Epcot became a holiday haven on November 25.