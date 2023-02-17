This Huge 15,000-Square-Foot Disney Exhibit Just Opened in Philadelphia

Disney fans, get ready to dive into an incredible immersive exhibit.

On February 18, "Disney100: The Exhibition" is making its world debut in Philadelphia. Celebrating the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company, the immersive exhibit will welcome guests at The Franklin Institute, and it will guide them through a century's worth of the magnificent world of Disney.

Visitors will get the chance to walk through 15,000 square feet of exhibition space and 10 immersive galleries, which will all be themed and inspired by some of Disney's most iconic movies and characters. With the help of technology, guests will feel as if they were part of the film itself, and in one of the galleries, they will even find themselves peering through an interactive window of Captain Nemo's legendary submarine. There's even a talking hologram of Walt Disney himself.It wouldn't be a proper exhibit if there weren't original artifacts and memorabilia to marvel at. Flaunting more than 250 of Disney's costumes, props, and original artworks, the exhibit will take visitors to the discovery of rarely seen historical pieces through the years, including the earliest sketches of Mickey Mouse and the more recent Black Panther costume from the 2018 movie.

Among the many highlights, guests will find both massive and tiny artifacts. Standing at more than 7 feet long and 7 feet tall, Peter Pan's Flight attraction ride vehicle will be the largest item on view, while Han Solo's dice from Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be the smallest one there.

Needless to say, original Disney soundtrack will accompany the visitors through their journey, and there will even be a vision of Walt Disney himself greeting and welcoming guests upon arrival.

Disney fans wishing to visit the exhibit are highly encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. Tickets are dated and timed, and they can be reserved here.

Below are more photos of what visitors can expect at the exhibition, which will remain up in Philadelphia through August 27, 2023.