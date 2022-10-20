Disney Will Bring Wakanda to Disneyland This Fall
Disneyland will be celebrating the opening of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."
Marvel is releasing arguably its biggest movie of the year in November. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will arrive in theaters on November 11. Lots of exciting details have been teased about what happens in Wakanda as Marvel chooses not to recast King T'Challa after the death of Chadwick Boseman.
Naturally, Disney will bring the movie to life in its parks. The company has announced that starting November 11, a little bit of Wakanda will come to Disneyland in California.
The Wakandan elements will include characters roaming the park, Wakanda-inspired food, and props on display across the Avengers Campus. There will also be an art installation at the Downtown Disney District, created by artist Nikkolas Smith, who made the King Chad mural. All of the Wakandan features will be around Disney California Adventure through January 8, 2023.
M'Baku, leader of Wakanda's Jabari Clan, will be one of the characters moving around the park, leading an all-new experience called The Way of the Jabari. The announcement says the experience will highlight the culture of the Jabari Clan through chants and percussion.
Near Avengers Campus, close to the Collector's Fortress, you'll find the Black Panther Celebration Garden, which "will honor the legacy of the Black Panther in Wakandan lore."
The Hollywood Backlot will play host to the Flavors of Wakanda marketplace, where you can enjoy "flavorful, spiced traditional African dishes." That includes Peri-Peri Chicken with yellow Jollof rice, Butterfly Pea Tea Lemonade, the Dawa beverage (vodka, lemonade, honey, ginger beer, and butterfly pea tea), and Maafe, a ground peanut stew with sweet potatoes, tomatoes, black-eyed peas, and spices.
Whether you're grabbing food at Flavors of Wakanda, Shawarma Palace, Shawarma Palace Too, or some of the food carts around Avengers Campus, you will have the option of picking up a replica of Shuri's gauntlet to hold your drink.
There's no doubt that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will drive a lot of hype when it arrives. If a couple of hours of a movie isn't enough Wakanda, well, you know where to find a little more of the fictional country.