Disney Will Bring Wakanda to Disneyland This Fall

Marvel is releasing arguably its biggest movie of the year in November. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will arrive in theaters on November 11. Lots of exciting details have been teased about what happens in Wakanda as Marvel chooses not to recast King T'Challa after the death of Chadwick Boseman.

Naturally, Disney will bring the movie to life in its parks. The company has announced that starting November 11, a little bit of Wakanda will come to Disneyland in California.

The Wakandan elements will include characters roaming the park, Wakanda-inspired food, and props on display across the Avengers Campus. There will also be an art installation at the Downtown Disney District, created by artist Nikkolas Smith, who made the King Chad mural. All of the Wakandan features will be around Disney California Adventure through January 8, 2023.