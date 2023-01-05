Disneyland Is Closing Multiple Attractions in January
The California park will close some attractions for refurbishments this month.
There is nothing unexpected about temporary ride closures at theme parks, particularly early in the year. Nonetheless, it can be disappointing to arrive at a theme park--especially considering the steep admission prices--to discover that a big attraction is shuttered.
Disneyland has announced that just under a dozen rides and attractions will be closed at various points this month for refurbishments, with a couple getting a larger facelift. It's a familiar routine. The park has frequently closed attractions in January for maintenance. It's also happening at Disney World in Florida.
There are a variety of reasons for the closures. Holiday Mansion and It's a Small World had overlays installed for the holidays. Splash Mountain will close for almost two years to undergo a transformation into Tiana's Bayou Adventure.
Here are the attractions closing at Disneyland, per SF Gate.
- Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln from January 9-25
- Haunted Mansion from January 30-February 9
- It's a Small World from January 9-19
- Indiana Jones Adventure closes on January 9 and reopens sometime in the spring
- Splash Mountain closes on January 23 and reopens in late 2024
- Tarzan's Treehouse will reopen later in 2023 with a new theme
And these attractions are closing at California Adventure.
- Grizzly River Run from January 9 until some time in the spring
- Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind from January 30-February 9
- Mickey's PhilaharMagic from January 24-February 3
- Radiator Springs Racers from January 17-23
Fortunately for anyone who has plans to visit later in the winter or early spring, many of the repairs are wrapped up by early February.