Disneyland Has Unveiled Its First-Ever After-Hours Holiday Party

If you're looking for somewhere festive to celebrate the holidays with movie characters, your ship has arrived.

By Dustin Nelson

Published on 9/16/2021 at 6:55 PM

disneyland holiday party
Photo courtesy of Disneyland
Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. As of April 2021, official guidance from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention states that fully vaccinated people can travel at low risk, though safety precautions are still required. Should you need to travel, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance as well as local requirements/protocols/restrictions for both your destination and home city upon your return. Be safe out there.

Finding a holiday party or event is about as difficult as finding an apple in an apple orchard. Still, finding one you want to go to is another matter entirely. 

If you're a Disney addict, you're getting something new in 2021. Disneyland Resort and Disney California Adventure regularly get a bit gussied up around the holidays. This year, however, it will host its first-ever after-hours holiday party called "Disney Merriest Nites." There will be just five nights of limited-capacity partying available. 

disneyland holiday party
Photo courtesy of Disneyland

Each night will feature six themed parties located around the park. It's going to be a photogenic (and ticketed) event with a special installment of "A Christmas Fantasy Parade," six spots to take pictures with Disney characters, unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads, themed menus, and dance parties. Not to mention, more branded merch than you can shake a FastPass at. You'll also, of course, see Mickey dressed like an extra in Oliver Twist

Tickets went on sale the morning of September 14 through the Disneyland website and mobile app. It'll run you $165 a head for anyone age three and up. The parties will be taking place on November 11, 16, 30, December 7, and 9. With how things like this generally go, those days will likely fill up in a hurry. 

