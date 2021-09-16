Disneyland Has Unveiled Its First-Ever After-Hours Holiday Party
If you're looking for somewhere festive to celebrate the holidays with movie characters, your ship has arrived.
Finding a holiday party or event is about as difficult as finding an apple in an apple orchard. Still, finding one you want to go to is another matter entirely.
If you're a Disney addict, you're getting something new in 2021. Disneyland Resort and Disney California Adventure regularly get a bit gussied up around the holidays. This year, however, it will host its first-ever after-hours holiday party called "Disney Merriest Nites." There will be just five nights of limited-capacity partying available.
Each night will feature six themed parties located around the park. It's going to be a photogenic (and ticketed) event with a special installment of "A Christmas Fantasy Parade," six spots to take pictures with Disney characters, unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads, themed menus, and dance parties. Not to mention, more branded merch than you can shake a FastPass at. You'll also, of course, see Mickey dressed like an extra in Oliver Twist.
Tickets went on sale the morning of September 14 through the Disneyland website and mobile app. It'll run you $165 a head for anyone age three and up. The parties will be taking place on November 11, 16, 30, December 7, and 9. With how things like this generally go, those days will likely fill up in a hurry.