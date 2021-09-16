Disneyland Has Unveiled Its First-Ever After-Hours Holiday Party

Finding a holiday party or event is about as difficult as finding an apple in an apple orchard. Still, finding one you want to go to is another matter entirely.

If you're a Disney addict, you're getting something new in 2021. Disneyland Resort and Disney California Adventure regularly get a bit gussied up around the holidays. This year, however, it will host its first-ever after-hours holiday party called "Disney Merriest Nites." There will be just five nights of limited-capacity partying available.