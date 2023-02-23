Someone Just Broke a World Record by Visiting Disneyland 2,995 Days in a Row

It started as a joke, and it turned out to be a Guinness World Record.

California man and Disney adult Jeff Reitz was recently recognized for breaking the Guinness World Record for the most consecutive visits to Disneyland. Since 2012, 50-year-old Reitz visited the iconic Anaheim park for 2,995 days in a row. It took the annual passholder eight years, three months, and 13 days to get to the final number of 2,995 visits, and he was only stopped by the pandemic, which forced the park to close down on March 14, 2020.

On Tuesday, Reitz confirmed via his Twitter account that he had learned his Guinness achievement was official.