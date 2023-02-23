Someone Just Broke a World Record by Visiting Disneyland 2,995 Days in a Row
He was only stopped by the pandemic.
It started as a joke, and it turned out to be a Guinness World Record.
California man and Disney adult Jeff Reitz was recently recognized for breaking the Guinness World Record for the most consecutive visits to Disneyland. Since 2012, 50-year-old Reitz visited the iconic Anaheim park for 2,995 days in a row. It took the annual passholder eight years, three months, and 13 days to get to the final number of 2,995 visits, and he was only stopped by the pandemic, which forced the park to close down on March 14, 2020.
On Tuesday, Reitz confirmed via his Twitter account that he had learned his Guinness achievement was official.
Every day along his journey, according to the Guinness World Records blog, Reitz would take photos around the park and share some of them on social media to keep his friends and followers updated on his streak. Depending on the day, the Air Force veteran would either walk around the park and take photos or focus on a specific area of the park and go on attractions.
Sometimes, Reitz would go on solo visits, and other times, he'd bring friends along. Over the years, he even got to know many of Disneyland's cast members, and the park gifted him awards and prizes when he crossed some visit-related milestones.
Now that he got his Guinness World Record, Reitz is thinking he's overdue to go back to the theme park. "I have not set a return date yet," he told the Guinness World Record organization. "But now I think it would be really fun to return with my Guinness World Records title certificate to get pictures where I earned it— inside Disneyland."