Disneyland Is Offering $50 Kids Tickets for Just a Little While

The words "Disney" and "affordable" aren’t often spoken in the same sentence. After all, Disney parks are among the world's most expensive theme parks. But for a short period of time, you'll be able find some significantly cheaper Disneyland tickets.

That's because Disneyland is offering a great deal for anyone with little ones in their life. Starting on October 24, you will be able to purchase $50 children's tickets for entrance to Disneyland in California. The tickets will be for children between the ages of three to nine.

The deal does have quite a few stipulations. The $50 tickets will be valid for use between January 8, and will expire 13 days after the first day of use or on March 10, 2024—whichever occurs first. The tickets will not be refundable, transferable, or available for commercial use.

Each person is limited to purchasing up to 10 tickets per day. Each day of use of the ticket counts as one full day of use; meaning partial day uses will still count as a full day of use. In order to enter the park, all guests need a theme park reservation and valid admission for the same park on the same day.

The Kids' Special Ticket Offer holders don't have any guaranteed reservation date—to ensure that you are able to get a reservation date, you should make reservations earlier in order to guarantee entry to the park.

You can learn more details about the tickets by visiting the Disneyland special offers website.