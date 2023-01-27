Disneyland Just Unveiled Its Newest Attraction

Mickey Mouse fans now have another reason to experience Disneyland. Starting today, right ahead of the 100th anniversary celebration of the Walt Disney Company, Disneyland is welcoming visitors onto a brand new attraction at the Anaheim park. Dubbed Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway and located at El CapiTOON Theater inside Disneyland's Toontown, the new ride will take guests through the cartoon world of Mickey and Minnie. At the beginning, the train—which is engineered by Goofy—will start off softly, but passengers will be in for many surprises. The cars will quickly pick up speed, and as they travel through the course, they will guide guests through many different cartoon scenes.

In order to join the fun and experience the ride, visitors will have to virtually queue up through the Disneyland app. There will be two virtual queue enrollment times available every day—one will be at 7 am and the other at 1 pm. The chances of getting bored in line are extremely low. While waiting, you will get the chance to check out the "Mickey through the Ears" exhibit, where you'll be able to marvel at a variety of Mickey props and costumes used throughout the years. For more information on the new ride, you can visit this website.