A Big 'Frozen' Land Is Coming to Disneyland Paris & Here's What It'll Look Like

You might've already heard that Disneyland Paris is building a snowman. The company unveiled plans for a $2.4 billion expansion in February of last year, promising three Marvel-based areas, experiences born from the recent Star Wars franchise acquisition, and something having to do with Frozen!!... Expected to open in 2023.
Thankfully, Disney fans can have a few minor tweak-out sessions as a treat while they wait for the grand opening, because the company just released renderings of the impending Frozen land.
“As part of the fully immersive land, guests will see in the distance the snow-capped mountain of Arendelle opposite a magnificent lake, with an attraction that will take them to the centre of the Kingdom,” Disneyland Paris said in a press release. "The area will also include character encounters, a new restaurant and a shop."
Thankfully, according to the company, there are ways to engage with Frozen even now. A show called "Frozen Celebration" has taken place four times a day since Mid-January. It features dancers and acrobats, and allows fans to have their first interaction with Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven. Be careful with Olaf, kids -- he doesn't have a skull, or bones.
And if you're looking for a broader, naughtier sneak peek of the future resort, check out some blueprints leaked four days ago by OutsidEars, the unofficial media reporter for Disneyland Paris:
