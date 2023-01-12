Disney Is Introducing a Marvel Drone Light Show at One of its Parks

Courtesy of Disneyland Paris

Disney has been adding more and more Marvel to its theme parks in the last couple of years. Disneyland Paris, in particular, has increased the number of Marvel attractions recently with the opening of Disney's second Avengers Campus featuring the Avengers Assemble: Flight Force roller coaster. You can add a new nighttime attraction to the list. Disneyland Paris has announced the first-ever Marvel nighttime show at a Disney park as part of its 30th-anniversary celebration, which is coming to a close on September 30. The new attraction is a drone-based light show called Avengers: Power the Night set against the Tower of Terror as a backdrop.

The light show will be performed daily from January 28 through May 8 of this year. It will feature "state-of-the-art projections, pyrotechnics, and up to 500 drones... themed to the powers of fan-favorite super heroes such as Captain America, Captain Marvel, Scarlet Witch," and Shang-Chi, the park said in an announcement. Show Director Arnaud Feredj has also mentioned the Hulk and Doctor Strange as part of the show.

The soundtrack to the show features many of the MCU's iconic themes re-orchestrated for this show, recorded by an orchestra at Abbey Road Studios in London. The whole project is a collaboration with the Bordeaux-based Dronisos, which previously worked with Disneyland Paris on the award-winning Disney D-Light drone show. It won't be around long, but it wouldn't be stunning if it's brought out again if it proves to be popular.

