Disneyland Will Host Its First Ever Pride Night in June

For the first time, Disneyland in California will host two Pride nights during its Disneyland After Dark programming. Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite will be held on June 13 and 15, 2023 inside park grounds. The after-hours event will include themed entertainment, photo opportunities, specialty menu items, and of course, Disney characters.

A three-hour pre-party will be held from 6 pm to 9 pm, before the party begins at 9 pm. It will run until 1 am. During this time, attendees will be able to ride some of the par'’s popular rides, plus unlimited digital downloads of Disney PhotoPass photos taken during Pride Nite.

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Clarabelle, Donald, Daisy and Goofy will be dressed in on-theme 'fits and be hanging out at the Pride Nite Cavalcade, and Stitch will be reigning over the Ohana Dance Party at Tomorrowland Terrace. A Pride Nite Dance Club will be hosted along the Rivers of America, and there will also be a chance to join in on some country line dancing. Costumes and occasion dressing is encouraged, just make sure to check out the community guidelines before planning on your outfits.

Tickets for this event are available for Magic Key Holders now and to the general public on April 20 on Disneyland.com. The cost of each ticket will be $139. Each person will be limited to purchasing a maximum of eight tickets, and kids aged 2 and under will not be required to have a ticket.