Clarabelle Cow Was the Accidental Star of Disneyland's First Pride Nite

Disneyland hosted its first ever Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite this past week, which was an exciting enough milestone as it is. But, the unexpected star of the show for the event turned out to be Clarabelle Cow. For those not familiar with the wider Disney character universe, Clarabelle Cow is a character first released back in 1927. The anthropomorphic cow is best friends with Minnie Mouse, and she is now often portrayed as Goofy's girl.

At Disneyland Pride, Clarabelle ditched her role as a side character when she became the focal point of the evening's parade. In viral TikToks, the dressed-up bovine can be strutting, dancing, and slaying. As she sashayed down Main Street in her oversized purple pumps and form fitting white and rainbow striped dress, the crowd went wild.