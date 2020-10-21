Disneyland Will Remain Closed 'for the Foreseeable Future'
The state's strict guidelines have halted reopening plans indefinitely.
Disney's Florida theme parks began a slow, phased reopening back in July, complete with new sanitation procedures, capacity limits, and social distancing rules. The company's Disneyland park in Anaheim, California, however, has remained shuttered due to the state's stringent reopening guidelines. And now—three months after the park was expected to reopen—it doesn't look like that'll happen any time soon.
California health officials issued guidelines for reopening the state's theme parks this week, and the requirements don't look good those who were hoping to take a spin on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad in the near future. Due to the park's size, its home county (Orange County), must bring down its COVID-19 cases to meet the state's "minimal" risk level standard, according to a report by The Points Guy. Once that requirement is met, Disneyland will reopen under a 25% capacity limit. When that'll be though, we don't know.
"We have proven that we can responsibly reopen, with science-based health and safety protocols strictly enforced at our theme park properties around the world. Nevertheless, the State of California continues to ignore this fact, instead mandating arbitrary guidelines that it knows are unworkable and that hold us to a standard vastly different from other reopened businesses and state-operated facilities," president Ken Potrock said in a statement. "Together with our labor unions we want to get people back to work, but these State guidelines will keep us shuttered for the foreseeable future, forcing thousands more people out of work, leading to the inevitable closure of small family-owned businesses, and irreparably devastating the Anaheim/Southern California community."
When Orange County will reach that "minimal" risk tier for reopening remains a huge question mark, according to California's health secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly, per a report by CNBC. The area is still seeing 4.6 cases per 100,000 people and it's currently listed in the "substantial" zone.
Reopened Disney parks are currently managing attendance through a theme park reservation system and have implemented various updates across hotels, dining, and experiences. You can read up on the changes here.
