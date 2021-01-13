Disneyland Just Reopened as a Mass Vaccination Site

Disneyland finally reopened, just not under the circumstances fans had hoped for: The deserted theme park in Anaheim, California, is now home to Orange County's first mass vaccination site for COVID-19.

The point-of-dispensing site, classified as a "Super POD," has the capacity to vaccinate thousands of people each day—something the state desperately needs right now. At the time of publishing, California ranked 43rd out of 50 states in terms of the number of people vaccinated per 100,000 residents. That's especially bad, considering California has become a COVID-19 hotspot in recent weeks.

“The Disneyland Resort, the largest employer in the heart of Orange County, has stepped up to host the county’s first Super POD site—undertaking a monumental task in our vaccination distribution process,” said Andrew Do, acting chairman of the Orange County Board of Supervisors, in a statement announcing the news.

Currently, the Disneyland vaccines are only available to select individuals that qualify based on California's tiered vaccination plan. Orange County hopes to complete all its vaccinations by July 4, 2021.

“Coronavirus has brought both a public health crisis and economic devastation,” said Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu in the announcement. “With this super site, we will begin to overcome both. Every vaccination done in Anaheim will help to save lives and speed the reopening and recovery of our city.”

Disneyland can't give us joy in the form of Splash Mountain right now, but it's apparently still plenty capable of making the Golden State a little brighter.

Other mass vaccination centers are popping up around California, in places like Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Cal Expo in Sacramento, and Petco Park in San Diego.

